African Games: Disappointment for Ghana in 100metres sprints

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 18:21

In the men's 100 metres, won by Cameroonian Emmanuel Alobwede Eseme in a time of 10.14 seconds, home favourite Kwaku Benjamin Azamati could not recover from a slow start and finished in fifth place with a time of 10.45 seconds.

Azamati finished behind second-placed Usheoritse Itsekiri from Nigeria, who clocked 10.23 seconds, Ebrahima Camara of Zambia who came third, and Consider Emmanuel Ekanem of Nigeria, who finished fourth in a time of 10.42 seconds.

Azamati's compatriot Barnabas Aggerh finished in sixth place with a time of 10.50 seconds.

In the women's 100-metre final, Ghanaian Mary Boakye did not fare any better, finishing seventh with a time of 11.71 seconds.

Gambian sprinter Gina Mariam Bittaye Bass won the race in a time of 11.36 seconds, with Maia Alyse McCoy of Liberia (11.49 seconds) and Olayinka Olajide of Nigeria (11.55 seconds) taking second and third place, respectively.