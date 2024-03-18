Former Nigeria Sports Minister commends Ghana's hosting of African Games

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 18 - 2024 , 09:38

A former Sports Minister of Nigeria, Sunday Dare has praised Ghana for successfully hosting the 13th African Games despite facing unforeseen challenges during preparation.

The 13th edition of the African Games was postponed last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, affecting many sporting events and Ghana's preparations. Ghana requested an eight-month extension from the AU, which was granted, allowing the country to adequately prepare for the Games.

Speaking to the media in Accra during the Games, Sunday Dare commended Ghana's ability to host the event, acknowledging the political will demonstrated by President Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif.

"We must commend the President of Ghana and the Minister for Youth and Sports of Ghana, Mustapha Ussif, because 10 months ago, it seemed impossible for this event to take place. Ghana requested an extra 8 months to prepare, and we have witnessed the results," Sunday Dare said.

"We have seen the development of a brand new stadium at the University where we are right now, a new games village, and the absolute commitment of the government of Ghana and the efforts of the Minister and his team," he added.

As a member of the AU Committee that granted Ghana an extended preparation period, the former Nigerian Sports Minister expressed satisfaction with Ghana's successful hosting of the Games.

"I was the chairman of the African Union team last year when we decided to extend the time for Ghana to prepare. I am happy that in 8 months, Ghana has been able to pull this together," Dare remarked.

He stressed the significance of hosting the African Games, praising Africa's unity in sports and highlighting the importance of political will, support from the government, and collaboration among stakeholders for such events.

"I am a dedicated sports enthusiast and have come to Ghana to be part of this because this is Africa's Olympics," Dare stated, expressing hope that Nigeria will soon have the infrastructure to host not only African but also global sporting events.

Despite being a founding member of the African Games, Ghana had never previously hosted the event.