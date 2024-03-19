Next article: Former Nigeria Sports Minister commends Ghana's hosting of African Games

African Games Schedule: See what time Ghana's fastest man will be racing in today's final

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 07:59

Athletics at the African Games - Accra 2023 enters Day Two today (March 19, 2024) with action starting at 9 am at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Starting at 9 am, there will be contests in the decathlon, triple jump, high jump, hurdles, 400 metres, shot put and the men's and women's 4x100 relay heats.

Finals

Medals are expected to be handed today with at least nine finals today.

The women's high jump final is slated for 3.05 pm, followed by the men's shot put final at 3.35 pm, then the women's pole vault final at 3.40 pm.

The women's 100-metre final starts at 4.10 pm, with the men's 100-metre final featuring Ghana's Benjamin Azamati at 5.20 pm.

See the entire schedule below;