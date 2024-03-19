Next article: African Games Schedule: See what time Ghana's fastest man will be racing in today's final

Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko suffer 3rd straight loss

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 19 - 2024 , 17:13

Aduana FC defeated Asante Kotoko 2-1 at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park last Sunday to move within two points of league leaders FC Smartex on the Ghana Premier League log.

Advertisement

The home side shot into the lead in the ninth minute through Kelvin Obeng after early pressure in search of the opening goal, but Kotoko's Ugandan forward, Steven Mukwala, established his credentials as one of the league's leading marksmen as he scored the equaliser just before the half time whistle.

The match was heading for a draw until Richard Mahama headed home the winning header from close range to give the host a 2-1 win.

It was the third straight defeat by Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum's side who dropped to the seventh spot on the log after earlier losses against Accra Lions and Karela United.

Samartex hold Dreams FC

Leaders Samartex held Dreams FC to a 2-2 draw at the Dawu Park, with Evans Osei Wusu and Agyenim Boateng Mensah scoring a brace each.

Osei Wusu scored two quick fire goals in the 20th and 23rd minutes to put the visitors ahead before Boateng netted in the 25th minute to reduce the deficit and start the comeback. Four minutes into the second half Boateng scored his second goal to complete the comeback for Dreams FC as they salvaged an important point

At the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese, Nations FC put up an impressive performance to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-0 through goals by Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Bismark Oppong.

Boateng opened the scoring in the 45th minute to give the home side the lead, while Bismark Oppong added the second goal in the 71st minute to give his side a comfortable lead. Late into the game, Boateng scored his second goal in the 82nd minute to complete a comforable victory which sent the team to the third spot on the league log behind FC Samartex and Aduana FC.

At Nsoatre, Nsoatreman FC returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Medeama SC, while Emmanuel Abban scored the winner for Bechem United as they edged Legon Cities 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

In other matches, Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Bofoakwa Tano 2-1 at the DUN's Park, while Karela United secured a late 1-0 win over Real Tamale United in their regional derby.