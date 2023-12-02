When Alan Kyerematen and wife stormed Kumasi Kejetia with the 'Afrafranto' dance [VIDEO]

Alan Kyerematen, supported by his wife and members from the Butterfly Movement were in Kumasi on Saturday morning for what was described as a "Youth and Women Walk with Alan."

A number of people, mainly the youth and women joined Alan's Movement for Change in a walk through the central business district of Kumasi.

The walk was dubbed "Afrafranto" walk and it ended with an Afrafranto dance on stage led by Alan Kyerematen and his wife.

Many of people, mainly the youth, took to the principal streets of Kumasi last Saturday in a health walk organised by Movement for Change, led by independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyremanten.

Known as the “Afrafranto” or butterfly walk, symbolising the emblem of the movement, the walk was on the theme”"Let us Walk Together for Victory 2024”.

The walk, which was well attended, started from the Bekwai Roundabout through some principal streets of Kumasi and ended up at the Kumasi City Mall.

Clad in their trademark yellow and black ‘afrafranto’ branded T-shirts, they displayed placards most of which read: “No More Loot & Share”, “Unity Government for all”, and “Hope for the Youth “.

The rest included: “No to Slogans — Yes to Jobs”, “Vote Alan Vote Jobs”, and “Vote for Change”.

Victory

Mr Kyremanten said he would be the first independent presidential candidate to win power.

He said the indications were crystal clear considering the fact that the people of this country had seen little or no improvement under the over 32 years leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, and that the time for that change was now.

Supporters at the Kumasi City Mall

“Don’t underrate me. Do I look like someone who is in this race for fun? he asked the supporters, adding that the ‘Movement for Change’, had come to stay, and that he was the ‘safest pair of hands to propel Ghana to greater heights.

“Ghanaians want to go beyond NDC and NPP”, he said, urging Ghanaians to have trust in his government.

Game plan

He said this was not the time for manifestos, and that his game plan when given the nod, would be centered on four main pillars, which he coined as ‘IIIT’ : Industrialisation, Infrastructure, Information Communications Technology and Tourism.

“We want to go beyond manifestos.

We need a plan to put Ghana on the right pedestal.

This is the time for a transformational plan”, he told the teeming fans.

‘Afranfranto’ dance

At the latter part of the event, the wife of Alan Kyerematen, Patricia Kyerematen , initiated the ‘ Afranfranto Dance’, the symbol of their party, to the admiration of the supporters.

Alan, ‘gingered’ by the moves by the wife, jumped into the ecstatic fever, perhaps, a rehearsed choreography, to woo the crowd to book a ticket for the “Afranfranto train which is ready to take off come 2024”.

Some celebrities, including Kunta Kinte of the famous Bradez fame, and renowned boxer, Ayittey Powers, entertained the crowd with performances.