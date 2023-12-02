Farmers Day celebration: NDC pledges to improve welfare of farmers, fishers

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Dec - 02 - 2023 , 08:25

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands ready, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, to once again champion policies that will revolutionise the agriculture sector and improve the well-being of farmers, and fishers the party has said.

In a congratulatory message signed by the NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, to hardworking farmers and fishers on the National Farmers’ Day, it said the country owed a great deal of gratitude to its gallant farmers and fishers who continue to give off their best to feed and sustain the nation despite the numerous challenges they are faced with.

“Sadly, the living conditions of many Ghanaian farmers and fisher folk continue to deteriorate due to the regressive and poorly-implemented policies of the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government,” it said.

Food Security

The statement added that today, the nation’s food security situation gave considerable cause for concern as the country ranked among the top ten countries in the world with the highest food inflation, according to the World Bank.

That, it said, had come about because of failed government policies, including the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme, to address the challenges confronting the hard-working farmers of the country.

It said that the NDC fully appreciated the “hydra-headed” problems that farmers and fisherfolk were facing, adding that it had an outstanding track record of implementing policies and programmes that promote agricultural production while prioritising the needs of farmers.

“Indeed, the National Farmers Day celebration is a proud legacy of the NDC, which was instituted by President Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory,” the statement added.

It, therefore, urged all farmers and fishers across the country not to despair but to look forward to the 24-hour economy strategy of the next NDC/Mahama government, which will, among other things, “drive our agenda to modernise agriculture and promote agro-processing, both for domestic consumption and for exports.

“Hope is on the way and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” it said.