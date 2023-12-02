NPP elects parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies

Dec - 02 - 2023

He governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to the polls today to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament (MP), also referred to as orphan constituencies.

The elections is taking place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions with a total of 321 aspirants vying for the single slot in the constituencies where the elections are being held.

The delegates for the elections are polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, Council of Elders, Council of patrons, founder members [if any] and MP [if any].

A statement signed and issued by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, last Thursday to announce the voting centres for the conduct of the elections said the primaries in the orphan constituencies is slated for Saturday,December 2, 2023, and Sunday, December 3, 2023.

It entreated all stakeholders to comply with the provisions to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Region has 52 aspirants contesting in 17 constituencies which is the highest in the elections.

They are Okaikwei North, Klottey Korle, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma South, Odododiodioo, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Domeabra Obom, Adentan Madina, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Shai Osudoku, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso and Ashaiman.

Central

In the Central Region, 37 aspirants where approved to contest in 11 constituencies and they are Twifo Atti Morkwaa, Agona East, Gomoa East, Gomoa West, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Upper Denkyira West, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and Ekumfi.

Volta

The Volta Region has 29 aspirants contesting in the 13 constituencies.

They are South Dayi, Akatsi South, Ho West, Agotime-Ziope, Ho Central, Kpando, Ketu South, Keta, South Tongu, Adaklu, North Tongu, Central Tongu and Afadjato South.

Bono

Twenty-five aspirants are vying for the slots in six constituencies in the Bono Region.

They are Jaman South, Dormaa West, Banda, Wenchi, Tain and Jaman North.

Bono East

The Bono East Region has 23 aspirants in the race in eight constituencies.

They are Sene East, Atebubu-Amantin, Sene West, Nkoranza North, Techiman North, Kintampo North, Nkoranza South and Pru East.

Ashanti/Ahafo

Eight aspirants were approved to contest in three constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

They are Ejura Sekyedumase, Asawase and Sekyere Afraim Plains while four others contest in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Upper East

For the Upper East Region 27 aspirants are in the race for the seven constituencies.

They are Tempane, Builsa South, Talensi, Bolgatanga Central, Navrongo Central, Zebilla, Chiana-Paga, Nabdam, Guru and Bongo.

Upper West

The Upper West Region has 20 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies and they are Wa East, Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Wa West, Wa Central, Jirapa, Sissala West and Lawra.

Eastern

Nineteen aspirants are to slug it out in six constituencies in the Eastern Region and they are Lower Manya Krobo, Ayensuano, Akwatia, Afraim Plains North, Asuogyaman and Afram Plains South.

Western/Western North

In the Western Region 14 aspirants are contesting in five constituencies and they are Amenfi Central, Amenfi East, Wassa East, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira and Prestea Huni Valley while the nine aspirants contest in four constituencies in the Western North Region and they are Aowin, Juaboso, Bia West and Bodi.

Northern

There are 16 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies in the Northern Region and they are Tamale South, Tamale North, Kpandai, Tamale Central, Saboba, Wulensi and Savelugu.

Savannah

The Savannah Region has 11 aspirants with four constituencies for grabs. They are Salaga South, Yapei-Kusawgu, Bole-Bamboi and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.

Oti

Eighteen were cleared to contest in seven constituencies in the Oti Region and they are Krachi East, Nkwanta North, Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta South, Krachi West, Guan and Akan constituencies.

North East

In the North East Region, the elections are taking place in two constituencies and they are Nalerigu-Gambaga with seven aspirants which is the highest in the primaries and two for Bunkpurugu.

Guidelines

Mr Kodua, in a statement issued last week Friday, gave an assurance of a transparent, free and fair electoral process.

The statement was issued together with the protocols governing the conduct of the elections in the orphan constituencies.

Some of the key rules in the guidelines are that any cast ballot that will be publicly displayed shall be nullified and the Police have been asked to arrest people who indulge in such acts on the Election Day.

The party said there would be no proxy voting while no individual shall have the right to either remove names or replace deceased persons.

It said voting would commence at 7 a.m. and close at 2 p.m and that there shall be one voting centre in each constituency capital.

"Voters are expected to "walk in" freely by themselves. No delegate shall be escorted to the voting screen except those with mobility issues and with Electoral Commission (EC) consent", it stated.

It said the EC was to supervise the conduct of the elections and to ensure that it was transparent, free and fair while security activities rested exclusively with the police.