Remember your victory is not the end, but beginning of new chapter of service - Bawumia to newly elected NPP parliamentary candidates

Chris Nunoo Politics Dec - 02 - 2023 , 22:16

The Vice-President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has congratulated all newly elected parliamentary candidates in the ophan constituencies.

In his message after the elections held on Saturday (December 2, 2023), Dr Bawumia said their victory is the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility

He also commended the party and the national leadership and other executives in constituencies throughout the country in particular for supervising a very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies.

Dr Bawumia said "I would like you to remember that your victory is not the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility."

He advised them to be humble in their deliberations and said to win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, "We must adopt humility and grace."

The NPP flagbearer also expressed appreciation to the aspirants who could not make it for their determination and courage and said the party is indebted to them.



"Our party's preparedness and determination to take a majority of these seats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had been definitively demonstrated by today's events," he added.

With the upcoming 2024 general elections in sight, he said "I am very impressed by the quality of candidates chosen to represent our party in these constituencies."

He further expressed confidence that the NPP would succeed in securing these seats through its sustained unity and collective efforts.



"With great determination and collective working spirit, we are going to win a majority of these orphan seats during the 2024 general election.

"To keep our momentum and to accomplish victory, we need to stay united from the grassroots down to the highest levels of leadership,"

Dr Bawumia stressed and called on all dedicated members of the party and supporters to step up their efforts to achieve the objective of breaking the eight.

That, he said, was a fundamental commitment to the goal of the NPP to break the eight in 2024.

Together, he said "we are going to continue in our quest for a brighter future for Ghana with unshakable determination and unity in purpose."