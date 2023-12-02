See list of winners in NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies

Graphic.com.gh Politics Dec - 02 - 2023 , 22:26

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday went to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament (MP), also referred to as orphan constituencies.

The elections took place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions with a total of 321 aspirants vying for the single slot in the constituencies where the elections were held.

The delegates for the elections were polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, Council of Elders, Council of patrons, founder members [if any] and MPs [if any].

Greater Accra

The Greater Accra Region had 52 aspirants contesting in 17 constituencies which was the highest in the elections.

They were Okaikwei North, Klottey Korle, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma South, Odododiodioo, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Domeabra Obom, Adentan Madina, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Shai Osudoku, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso and Ashaiman.

Ashaiman results

Justice King Essiel - 849 (winner)

Thomas Abongo - 97

Labaran Yakubu Barry - 514

Shai Osudoku results

Benjamin Nagne - 283 (winner)

Jonas Opata -180

Awatey Kwesi Noah -148

Archibald Tawiah - 64

Ledzokuku results

Dr Benard Okoe Boye - 901 (winner)

Collin Nii Ashittey Ollennu - 357

Clifford Martey Korley - 180

Ibrahim Sowa Adjei -199

Ablekuma Central results

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey - 441

Collins Amoah - 493

Lawrence Anyetei Adjei -11

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey - 539 (winner)

Ablekuma South results

Samuel lartey - 559 (winner)

Rita Akweley Adotey - 379

Kpone Katamanso results

Samuel Okoe Amanquah (MCE) - 454

William Ofosu Asante - 709 (winner)

Adentan results

Akosua Manu (Dep CEO NYA) - 809 (winner)

Kwasi Obeng Fosu a.k.a Baba Taufic - 649

Winfred Obimpeh Nartey a.k.a. OB Nartey - 18

Okaikoi North results

Ken Korachie - 27

Prince Owusu - 6

Afua Akoto - 228

Kofi Nyarko - 105

Fuseini - 114

Nana Ama Dokua - 341 (winner)

Klottey Korle results

Nii Nortey - 838 (winner)

Harold Quarty - 116

Rexford Ansah - 94

Central

In the Central Region, 37 aspirants were approved to contest in 11 constituencies and they were Twifo Atti Morkwa, Agona East, Gomoa East, Gomoa West, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Upper Denkyira West, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and Ekumfi.

Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem results

Percy Dennis - 429 (winner)

Sam Dentu - 268

Ebenezer Agyemang Kesse - 274

Cape Coast South results

Ernest Arthur - 290 (winner)

James Watemberg - 9

Sarah Afful - 279

Cape Coast North

Horace Ekow Ewusi - 348 (winner)

Barbara Asher Ayisi - 24

Lawerence Ampiah - 230

Agona East results

Hannah Asamoah - 396 (winner)

Prince Yaw Essah - 259

Awutu Senya West results

Eugene Arhin - 862 (winner)

Amos Kofi Opei Okai - 119

Volta

The Volta Region had 29 aspirants contesting in the 13 constituencies.

They were South Dayi, Akatsi South, Ho West, Agotime-Ziope, Ho Central, Kpando, Ketu South, Keta, South Tongu, Adaklu, North Tongu, Central Tongu and Afadjato South.

Bono

Twenty-five aspirants were vying for the slots in six constituencies in the Bono Region.

They were Jaman South, Dormaa West, Banda, Wenchi, Tain and Jaman North.

Banda results

Joe Dankwa - 131 (Winner)

Samuel Yaw Sah - 102

Emmanuel Akonneh - 22

Jaman South results

Col (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah - 289 (Winner)

Andrews Bediako - 37

Yaw Maama Afful - 240 (winner)

Alexander Ferkah - 122

Daniel Korang-11

Wenchi results

Alfred Ofori Anye - 34

Kojo Frempon - 361 (winner)

Albert Ameyaw - 326

Tain results

Alexander Ababio - 455 (winner)

Gabriel Osei - 152

Akua Foriwaa Dwomoh - 87

Clifford Nana Kyere - 39

Asante Patrick - 35

Afful Manu Benjamin - 18

Bono East

The Bono East Region had 23 aspirants in the race in eight constituencies.

They were Sene East, Atebubu-Amantin, Sene West, Nkoranza North, Techiman North, Kintampo North, Nkoranza South and Pru East.

Ashanti/Ahafo

Eight aspirants were approved to contest in three constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

They were Ejura Sekyedumase, Asawase and Sekyere Afraim Plains while four others contested in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Asawasi

Hajia Zainab - 231

Osman Yusif - 9

Manaf Ibrahim - 765

Upper East

For the Upper East Region 27 aspirants were in the race for the seven constituencies.

They were Tempane, Builsa South, Talensi, Bolgatanga Central, Navrongo Central, Zebilla, Chiana-Paga, Nabdam, Guru and Bongo.

Upper West

The Upper West Region had 20 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies and they were Wa East, Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Wa West, Wa Central, Jirapa, Sissala West and Lawra.

Wa Central results

Humu Awidu - 557

Tahiru Issahaku Moomin - 441

Nayar Issahaku - 17

Lawra results

Joseph Yeng Faalong - 106

Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen - 167

Jacob Domekaakpier Dery - 186 (winner)

Sissala West results

Luri Tia John-Bosco - 192

Salifi Naliwie Baluwie - 299 (winner)

Ayisha Imoro Batong Hor - 21

Daffiama/Bussie/Issa results

Nadi Imoru Sanda - 210 (winner)

Abdul-Mujeeb Issah Kele - 157

Wa East results

Salifu Yakubu - 191

Isaac Alitu - 105

Ewura S.K. Mahama - 325 (winner)

Wa West results

Saatir Kpir-Faatey James - 319

Tengbiir James Bobin - 20

Djorotey Vida - 232

Bukari Ali - 143

Jirapa results

Aisha Salifu - 364 (winner)

Nicholas Nawiir Soyiri - 331

Eastern

Nineteen aspirants slugged it out in six constituencies in the Eastern Region and they were Lower Manya Krobo, Ayensuano, Akwatia, Afram Plains North, Asuogyaman and Afram Plains South.

Akwatia results

Ernest Kumi - 330 (winner)

Mercy Adu Gyamfi a.k.a. Ama Sey - 268

Obeng Daquah Castro - 0

Asuogyaman results

Pius Enam Hadzide - 423 (winner)

Paul Asare Ansah -131

Michael Ansah - 113

Nana Abrokwa Asare - 95

Lower Manya Krobo results

Simon Kweku Tetteh (MCE) - 434 (winner)

Linda Adadevoh - 219

Robert Tetteyfio Adjase - 149

Afram Plains South results

Zineyele Jacob - 362 (winner)

Williams Hor - 246

Ayensuano results

Samuel Ayeh Paye - 105

Okraku Mantey - 136

Kingsley Boateng - 3



Ernest Addo - 4

Ida Adjoa Asiedu - 410 (winner)





Western/Western North

In the Western Region 14 aspirants were contesting in five constituencies and they were Amenfi Central, Amenfi East, Wassa East, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira and Prestea Huni Valley while the nine aspirants contest in four constituencies in the Western North Region were Aowin, Juaboso, Bia West and Bodi.

Northern

There were 16 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies in the Northern Region and they are Tamale South, Tamale North, Kpandai, Tamale Central, Saboba, Wulensi and Savelugu.

Savelugu results

Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz - 532 (winner)

Abdul Somed Gunu - 121

Savannah

The Savannah Region had 11 aspirants with four constituencies for grabs. They were Salaga South, Yapei-Kusawgu, Bole-Bamboi and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba results

Bariasu Losina - 66

Seidu Nuhu Banasco - 177

Sankaara Kuubeneem Ankaara - 241 (winner)

Gilbieri Jonathan Laamiitey - 116

Oti

Eighteen were cleared to contest in seven constituencies in the Oti Region and they were Krachi East, Nkwanta North, Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta South, Krachi West, Guan and Akan constituencies.

North East

In the North East Region, the elections took place in two constituencies and they were Nalerigu-Gambaga with seven aspirants which is the highest in the primaries and two for Bunkpurugu.