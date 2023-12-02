See list of winners in NPP parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies
The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday went to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies where the party has no members of parliament (MP), also referred to as orphan constituencies.
The elections took place in 111 constituencies across the 16 regions with a total of 321 aspirants vying for the single slot in the constituencies where the elections were held.
The delegates for the elections were polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, Council of Elders, Council of patrons, founder members [if any] and MPs [if any].
Greater Accra
The Greater Accra Region had 52 aspirants contesting in 17 constituencies which was the highest in the elections.
They were Okaikwei North, Klottey Korle, Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma South, Odododiodioo, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Domeabra Obom, Adentan Madina, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Shai Osudoku, Sege, Ningo Prampram, Kpone Katamanso and Ashaiman.
Ashaiman results
Justice King Essiel - 849 (winner)
Thomas Abongo - 97
Labaran Yakubu Barry - 514
Shai Osudoku results
Benjamin Nagne - 283 (winner)
Jonas Opata -180
Awatey Kwesi Noah -148
Archibald Tawiah - 64
Ledzokuku results
Dr Benard Okoe Boye - 901 (winner)
Collin Nii Ashittey Ollennu - 357
Clifford Martey Korley - 180
Ibrahim Sowa Adjei -199
Ablekuma Central results
Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey - 441
Collins Amoah - 493
Lawrence Anyetei Adjei -11
Jefferson Kwamina Sackey - 539 (winner)
Ablekuma South results
Samuel lartey - 559 (winner)
Rita Akweley Adotey - 379
Kpone Katamanso results
Samuel Okoe Amanquah (MCE) - 454
William Ofosu Asante - 709 (winner)
Adentan results
Akosua Manu (Dep CEO NYA) - 809 (winner)
Kwasi Obeng Fosu a.k.a Baba Taufic - 649
Winfred Obimpeh Nartey a.k.a. OB Nartey - 18
Okaikoi North results
Ken Korachie - 27
Prince Owusu - 6
Afua Akoto - 228
Kofi Nyarko - 105
Fuseini - 114
Nana Ama Dokua - 341 (winner)
Klottey Korle results
Nii Nortey - 838 (winner)
Harold Quarty - 116
Rexford Ansah - 94
Central
In the Central Region, 37 aspirants were approved to contest in 11 constituencies and they were Twifo Atti Morkwa, Agona East, Gomoa East, Gomoa West, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Upper Denkyira West, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Awutu Senya West, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and Ekumfi.
Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem results
Percy Dennis - 429 (winner)
Sam Dentu - 268
Ebenezer Agyemang Kesse - 274
Cape Coast South results
Ernest Arthur - 290 (winner)
James Watemberg - 9
Sarah Afful - 279
Cape Coast North
Horace Ekow Ewusi - 348 (winner)
Barbara Asher Ayisi - 24
Lawerence Ampiah - 230
Agona East results
Hannah Asamoah - 396 (winner)
Prince Yaw Essah - 259
Awutu Senya West results
Eugene Arhin - 862 (winner)
Amos Kofi Opei Okai - 119
Volta
The Volta Region had 29 aspirants contesting in the 13 constituencies.
They were South Dayi, Akatsi South, Ho West, Agotime-Ziope, Ho Central, Kpando, Ketu South, Keta, South Tongu, Adaklu, North Tongu, Central Tongu and Afadjato South.
Bono
Twenty-five aspirants were vying for the slots in six constituencies in the Bono Region.
They were Jaman South, Dormaa West, Banda, Wenchi, Tain and Jaman North.
Banda results
Joe Dankwa - 131 (Winner)
Samuel Yaw Sah - 102
Emmanuel Akonneh - 22
Jaman South results
Col (rtd) Kwadwo Damoah - 289 (Winner)
Andrews Bediako - 37
Yaw Maama Afful - 240 (winner)
Alexander Ferkah - 122
Daniel Korang-11
Wenchi results
Alfred Ofori Anye - 34
Kojo Frempon - 361 (winner)
Albert Ameyaw - 326
Tain results
Alexander Ababio - 455 (winner)
Gabriel Osei - 152
Akua Foriwaa Dwomoh - 87
Clifford Nana Kyere - 39
Asante Patrick - 35
Afful Manu Benjamin - 18
Bono East
The Bono East Region had 23 aspirants in the race in eight constituencies.
They were Sene East, Atebubu-Amantin, Sene West, Nkoranza North, Techiman North, Kintampo North, Nkoranza South and Pru East.
Ashanti/Ahafo
Eight aspirants were approved to contest in three constituencies in the Ashanti Region.
They were Ejura Sekyedumase, Asawase and Sekyere Afraim Plains while four others contested in the Asunafo South Constituency in the Ahafo Region.
Asawasi
Hajia Zainab - 231
Osman Yusif - 9
Manaf Ibrahim - 765
Upper East
For the Upper East Region 27 aspirants were in the race for the seven constituencies.
They were Tempane, Builsa South, Talensi, Bolgatanga Central, Navrongo Central, Zebilla, Chiana-Paga, Nabdam, Guru and Bongo.
Upper West
The Upper West Region had 20 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies and they were Wa East, Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Wa West, Wa Central, Jirapa, Sissala West and Lawra.
Wa Central results
Humu Awidu - 557
Tahiru Issahaku Moomin - 441
Nayar Issahaku - 17
Lawra results
Joseph Yeng Faalong - 106
Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen - 167
Jacob Domekaakpier Dery - 186 (winner)
Sissala West results
Luri Tia John-Bosco - 192
Salifi Naliwie Baluwie - 299 (winner)
Ayisha Imoro Batong Hor - 21
Daffiama/Bussie/Issa results
Nadi Imoru Sanda - 210 (winner)
Abdul-Mujeeb Issah Kele - 157
Wa East results
Salifu Yakubu - 191
Isaac Alitu - 105
Ewura S.K. Mahama - 325 (winner)
Wa West results
Saatir Kpir-Faatey James - 319
Tengbiir James Bobin - 20
Djorotey Vida - 232
Bukari Ali - 143
Jirapa results
Aisha Salifu - 364 (winner)
Nicholas Nawiir Soyiri - 331
Eastern
Nineteen aspirants slugged it out in six constituencies in the Eastern Region and they were Lower Manya Krobo, Ayensuano, Akwatia, Afram Plains North, Asuogyaman and Afram Plains South.
Akwatia results
Ernest Kumi - 330 (winner)
Mercy Adu Gyamfi a.k.a. Ama Sey - 268
Obeng Daquah Castro - 0
Asuogyaman results
Pius Enam Hadzide - 423 (winner)
Paul Asare Ansah -131
Michael Ansah - 113
Nana Abrokwa Asare - 95
Lower Manya Krobo results
Simon Kweku Tetteh (MCE) - 434 (winner)
Linda Adadevoh - 219
Robert Tetteyfio Adjase - 149
Afram Plains South results
Zineyele Jacob - 362 (winner)
Williams Hor - 246
Ayensuano results
Samuel Ayeh Paye - 105
Okraku Mantey - 136
Kingsley Boateng - 3
Ernest Addo - 4
Ida Adjoa Asiedu - 410 (winner)
Western/Western North
In the Western Region 14 aspirants were contesting in five constituencies and they were Amenfi Central, Amenfi East, Wassa East, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira and Prestea Huni Valley while the nine aspirants contest in four constituencies in the Western North Region were Aowin, Juaboso, Bia West and Bodi.
Northern
There were 16 aspirants contesting in seven constituencies in the Northern Region and they are Tamale South, Tamale North, Kpandai, Tamale Central, Saboba, Wulensi and Savelugu.
Savelugu results
Hajia Fatahiya Abdul Aziz - 532 (winner)
Abdul Somed Gunu - 121
Savannah
The Savannah Region had 11 aspirants with four constituencies for grabs. They were Salaga South, Yapei-Kusawgu, Bole-Bamboi and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba results
Bariasu Losina - 66
Seidu Nuhu Banasco - 177
Sankaara Kuubeneem Ankaara - 241 (winner)
Gilbieri Jonathan Laamiitey - 116
Oti
Eighteen were cleared to contest in seven constituencies in the Oti Region and they were Krachi East, Nkwanta North, Krachi Nchumuru, Nkwanta South, Krachi West, Guan and Akan constituencies.
North East
In the North East Region, the elections took place in two constituencies and they were Nalerigu-Gambaga with seven aspirants which is the highest in the primaries and two for Bunkpurugu.