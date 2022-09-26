We’ll soon have female President — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the country will have a female as President in the near future.
He said he would relentlessly pursue a fight against gender inequality to bring women to the standards they deserved to be.
He added that the government placed emphasis on policies that would make the girl child reach her full potential, for the benefit of not only females but also the country at large.
“Women and girls account for 51 per cent of the population of Ghana, the majority and that is the same everywhere on the continent. So, empowering them is critical to speeding up Africa’s progress”, he stated.
President Akufo-Addo said this when he delivered an address at the Global Citizen Festival held at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday night.
The festival, which took the form of a musical concert, was timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly to leverage opportunities to get policy and financial commitments from government, corporate and philanthropic leaders.
The 2022 Global Citizen Festival took place simultaneously at the Black Star Square in Accra, and on Great Lawn in Central Park in New York City, USA.
President Akufo-Addo, in his address, said, “As President of Ghana, as co-Chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and as AU gender champion, I am committed to putting in place policies and programmes aimed at improving the development of the girl child in Ghana.”
The President added, “I’m equally committed to ensuring access to a minimum of senior high school education for the girl child in Ghana, a policy that has already begun to work. Together, we can achieve gender equality, empower the women and girls and achieve the global needs and goals of the SDGs, and one day, we are going to have a female President of Ghana.”