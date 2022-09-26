I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom - Gabby replies Prof Hanke

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has responded to a criticism of him by Steve Hanke, a Professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University.
Prof Hanke in a tweet said Mr Otchere-Darko "must be on another planet" for suggesting that President Akufo-Addo deserved praise for his handling of Ghana's economic challenges. Per his own calculations, he also estimated that inflation was "at a stunning 81%/yr", 47% higher than the official figure of 33.9% announced by the Ghana Statistical Service.
In response, Mr Otchere-Darko suggested that by being resident in Ghana he was better informed about the current economic situation in the country.
He posted: "I live on the part of this planet called Ghana. I see, I feel how tough things are, especially for the average Ghanaian. I see how tough it is for Govt and the constant struggle to keep bills paid, kids in school, our lights on etc. I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom".
Mr Otchere-Darko had earlier stated that the government and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) deserved recognition for the manner in which it has handled the country's economy despite the prevailing economic challenges.
His comment followed the government's signing of an agreement with 13 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs). The agreement was to support the implementation of the commercial part of the GH¢10 billion YouStart entrepreneurship programme.
Mr Otchere-Darko said the government deserves commendation because in spite of the challenges, salaries were still being paid and the various interventions by the government had not been altered.
In a tweet on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Mr Otchere-Darko posted: "The Akufo-Addo government and in particular, MoF, deserve the nation's commendation for their handling of the economy in these most challenging times.
"Despite slump in revenues, bills are being paid, including salaries roads being fixed & money found for programmes like YouStart".