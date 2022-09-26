Afenyo-Markin inaugurates 3 community centres in Effutu

The Member of Parliament for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has inaugurated three multi-purpose community centres at New Winneba, New Ateitu and Bombrimto, all in the Effutu constituency.
The community centres would be for social and other gatherings for the people in the communities.
Mr Afenyo-Markin said the inauguration of the community centres were in fulfilment of a campaign promise made prior to the 2020 general election.
He reiterated his resolve to place Effutu at the apex of his agenda by serving his constituents in truth and humility to better their lives.
Do quality work
Mr Afenyo-Markin asked local contractors to desist from the practice of diverting funds meant for the execution of projects for their personal gains at the expense of executing quality work in the interest of the larger community.
He said his office would deal with only serious and hardworking contractors who show commitment to tasks and give work and avoid ones who do shoddy works.
This, he said, was the only way to commit and realise the ‘Effutu Dream’ agenda for a total transformation of the Effutu constituency as well as improving the lives of the people to contribute to national development.
Mismanaged support
He also expressed worry that some residents, who had received support to engage in entrepreneurial ventures to better their lot, squander and mismanage such support offered them warning that he would no longer “pamper” such residents at the expense of the many who show the zeal to succeed when given the opportunity.
He urged the people to come together for real development.
Mr Afenyo-Markin appealed to them to be patient with the government as it continued to pursue policies and programmes geared towards meeting their needs and improving their standards of living.
Paper factory
Mr Afenyo-Markin reiterated his pledge to get a paper factory constructed at New Winneba to create employment opportunities for the teeming youth of the area and the constituency as a whole.
The chiefs and people in all the three communities thanked the MP for honouring his campaign pledge to them with the provision of the community centres.
MCE
In an interview, the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, lauded Mr Afenyo-Markin for his exemplary leadership, which continued to draw development projects to the area.
He appealed to the chiefs and people of the three communities to cultivate the maintenance culture to keep the facilities, adding that the assembly would always collaborate with the MP for more development in the municipality.