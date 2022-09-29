Tolon MP connects 7 communities to national grid

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region, Mohammed Habib Iddrisu, has connected seven communities in the constituency to the national grid.
The communities are Lungbung- Yizhegu, Adumbiliyili, Asaiyili, Wayamba- Nyoring, Kuruguvuhiyayili, Kanshegu and Tolon-Nafaring.
They formed part of the 21 communities the MP for Tolon has earmarked to be connected to the national grid through the government’s Self Help Electricity Project (SHEP).
Aside that, streets lights have also been installed in all the beneficiary communities.
Fulfilment of promise
Speaking at separate ceremonies to inaugurate the electrification projects, Mr Habib Iddrisu, who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, indicated that the intervention was in fulfilment of his campaign promise during the 2020 general election.
He said the connection of the communities to the national grid would pave way for many developmental projects to be established, as well as improve academic performance in the area.
He reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that all communities in the constituency were provided with electricity before 2024, saying “I am determining to connect all the communities within my constituency onto the national grid before 2024″.
Mr Habib Iddrisu advised the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities to take proper care of the power and desist from using electrical cables not certified by the Energy Commission.
He also appealed to the people to pay their bills promptly to avoid been disconnected by NEDCo and to enable the power suppliers to generate more revenue to extend power to other communities in the area.
For his part, the chief of Lingbung Yizhegu, Naa Amadu Salifu lauded the MP for the numerous projects he has brought to the area in just two years as Member of Parliament for the area.
He mentioned health, educational skills training among others as some of the developmental projects they have benefited from.