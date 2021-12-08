Tolerate opposing views - NCCE urges political parties

The Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, has urged political parties to tolerate opposing views to enhance democracy and propel the development of the country.
He also urged the political parties to educate youth activists to respect the principles of rule of law, equity, fairness, justice and transparency to ensure continued peace in the country.
“There is the need to instill in the youth a strong desire for peace through internal processes of peacebuilding, problem identification and conflict resolution to ensure that they followed laid down procedures in seeking redress,” he stated.
Dialogue
Alhaji Saani made the call in a presentation at an Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Zabzugu by the NCCE District Office last Monday.
The meeting was to reignite dialogue among political parties and other stakeholders to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion.
It was also to reinforce the role of the parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country as well as to reignite dialogue in the handling procedures for inter/intra political party grievances.
Participants included representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, faith-based organisations, youth and women groups.
The event formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project funded by the European Union to, among other things, counter violent extremism in the country.
Collaboration
Alhaji Saani urged members of the IPDC to take their roles seriously by deepening collaboration among political parties, the youth and security agencies to ensure peace in the area and prevent actions likely to incite the youth.
The Chairman of the IPDC in the Zabzugu District, Rev Father Eliger Nakoba Kuadmo, urged members to take active interest in the activities of the Committee to ensure peace.
“The Zabzugu District is the only place we have. Therefore, we must all contribute to ensuring peace and tranquillity.
There is no place like home,” he said.
A representative of the Chief of Yelzoli, Chief Mutawakil Abubakari, said the community watchdogs or volunteers would be supported to strengthen their work to deal with criminals in the area.
For her part, a member of the Youth in Parliament Association, Madam Muazu Balkisu, called for enhanced sensitisation in the communities on extremist activities since many of the terrorist groups targeted remote areas.
A representative of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Rahaman, called on the parties to champion the cause of peace and tolerance in the area.
That, he said, could be achieved by constantly advising their followers to tolerate the views of members of other political parties.