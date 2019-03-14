The Bible knows no biased prophet like Owusu Bempah – John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims he is in cahoots with others to kill the controversial founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Other people on the death list, according to Owusu Bempah, include President Akufo-Addo, Vice President
But in a response to the allegations, President Mahama through his Special Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, said not only is Owusu Bempah biased and his claims false, they also “remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.”
Read John Mahama’s full response below.
The attention of former President John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to claims made by a certain Pastor Owusu Bempah on Oman FM on 7th
In direct response to the said accusations, I am directed by
As a known surrogate of the Akufo-Addo government, the said Owusu Bempah's statements are clearly calculated to distract the attention of the suffering masses of Ghana from the mounting issues of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, hardship and dishonesty.
It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign.
He will not be distracted by the deliberately planned and concocted stories to keep afloat a scandal-mongering campaign against him by the ruling party.
SIGNED
Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide