fbpx

The Bible knows no biased prophet like Owusu Bempah – John Mahama

BY: Isaac Yeboah
Rev. Owusu Bempah and former President John Mahama
Rev. Owusu Bempah and former President John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied claims he is in cahoots with others to kill the controversial founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Bempah had claimed on Accra based radio station, Oman FM that because he has prophesied that John Mahama cannot win the 2020 presidential election in Ghana, he and others have had a meeting at which a plot to kill him and others has been hatched.

Other people on the death list, according to Owusu Bempah, include President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

But in a response to the allegations, President Mahama through his Special Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, said not only is Owusu Bempah biased and his claims false, they also “remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.”

Read John Mahama’s full response below.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

The attention of former President John Dramani Mahama has been drawn to claims made by a certain Pastor Owusu Bempah on Oman FM on 7th March, 2019 accusing the former president of planning to commit a crime.

In direct response to the said accusations, I am directed by Mr. Mahama to state that the claims of the said pastor are false. They remain imaginations of a warped mind and effusions of a politically-tainted founder of a church who would say and do anything to attract attention to himself.

As a known surrogate of the Akufo-Addo government, the said Owusu Bempah's statements are clearly calculated to distract the attention of the suffering masses of Ghana from the mounting issues of bad governance, corruption, insecurity, hardship and dishonesty.

It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign.

Mr. Mahama would also like to take this opportunity to assure the good people of Ghana that he remains the peaceful, focused, people-loving, and gentle politician that he has always been.

He will not be distracted by the deliberately planned and concocted stories to keep afloat a scandal-mongering campaign against him by the ruling party.

SIGNED
Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide 