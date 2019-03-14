Akufo-Addo tasks AG to prepare legislation against vigilantism

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked the Attorney General to prepare a legislation against vigilantism in Ghana.
President Akufo-Addo made this known in a second letter he wrote to the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on the disbandment of vigilante groups in Ghana.
The letter dated March 14, 2019, coming 10 days after an earlier one to the same addressee on the same matter, President Akufo-Addo wrote: “I have, in line with my pronouncement to Parliament during the Message on the State of the Nation on 21st February, 2019 instructed the Attorney General, without prejudice to the outcome of the engagement, if any, between the NPP and NDC, to prepare and submit to Parliament, as soon as possible, specific legislation to deal with the phenomenon of vigilantism, and provide appropriate sanctions against its occurrence.”
"I believe that the parliamentary process of enactment affords sufficient space for any citizen to make an input or contribution to the enactment of a good and effective law, whose implementation will enable us rid our nation of politically-related violence, a development that an only inure to the benefit of Ghanaian democracy and to the preservation of law and order," President Akufo-Addo added.
