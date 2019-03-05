Akufo-Addo replies Ofosu-Ampofo on vigilante groups disbandment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to the chairman of the National Democratic Congress's letter on the disbandment of vigilante groups and rejected claims that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has enlisted party militia into the national security apparatus
In a letter by the NDC chairman welcoming calls by President Akufo-Addo for a joint meeting between the two main political parties to fashion out solutions to end political party thuggery, the Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said they are “aware that the Commission [of Inquiry tasked to probe the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence] established clearly that elements of the vigilante groups apparently sponsored by your party have already been absorbed into the national security system”.
Responding to the NDC’s letter, President Akufo-Addo said in a letter dated March 4, 2019, that the assertion by the opposition party was not true.
“Firstly, contrary to your assertion, no evidence has been established at the on-going Short Commission about the sponsorship by the New Patriotic Party of vigilantes into the national security system. No such sponsorship has taken place, and none will take place. In any event, it is surely prejudicial to the work of the Commission for citizens to start drawing conclusions on the material before the Commission, prior to the Commission making its own findings and recommendations on the matter,” Mr Akufo-Addo noted.
He further indicated that the NPP has no plans to employ the services of party militia in the upcoming general elections in 2020.
Below is a full copy of President Akufo-Addo's letter
Attn: NDC National Chairman, S. Ofosu-Ampofo
RE: PROPOSED MEETING OF NDC AND NPP ON DISBANDMENT OF POLITICAL VIGILANTISM: THE POSITION OF THE NDC
This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 28th February 2019, setting out the position of the National Democratic Congress to the call I made in Parliament in my Message on the State of the Nation on 21st
I am encouraged by the positive nature of the response, indicating your awareness, in your own words, that "in principle that a serious national effort be made to address this problem once and for all", and your readiness, again in your own words, that "we will
Firstly, contrary to your assertion, no evidence has been established at the on-going Short Commission about the sponsorship by the New Patriotic Party of vigilantes into the national security system. No such sponsorship has taken place, and none will take place. In any event, it is surely prejudicial to the work of the Commission for citizens to start drawing conclusions on the material before the Commission, prior to the Commission making its own findings and recommendations on the matter.
On the matter of the impact of the dialogue on the work of the Short Commission, I see no conflict, and I cannot see how the work of the Commission can be compromised by a voluntary dialogue between the two main political parties in our country. Now to the substance of the letter. You have made two requests.
Secondly, your request for mediators and facilitators of the dialogue. I am dismayed, and I believe that the Ghanaian people share my dismay, that the two parties who have dominated and continue to dominate the politics of the Fourth Republic, who between them have garnered at least 95% of the votes in each of the seven (7) general elections of the Fourth Republic, who have provided all seven (7) Governments of the Fourth Republic, who are the only parties currently represented in the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, cannot meet to dialogue on matters of our nation's governance and political culture, without the intervention of outsiders, including foreign entities, no matter how well-meaning.
Once again, I thank you for your letter, and I am hopeful that we can all work together to achieve a positive result for our country, and spare it the unnecessary consequences and traumas of vigilantism.
Yours sincerely,
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC
THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS
NATIONAL SECRETARIAT
ACCRA
CC: The Chairman, New Patriotic Party, Accra.
The Chairman, National Peace Council, Accra.