Emile Short presents Ayawaso commission report to Akufo-Addo

BY: Getrude Ankah Nyavi
Emile Short presenting Ayawaso commission report to Akufo-Addo
Emile Short presenting Ayawaso commission report to Akufo-Addo

The Justice Emile Short Commission which investigated the violence that marred the January 31, 2019 Ayawaso-West-Wuogon constituency by-election has presented its report to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The report was presented to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday March 14, at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo established the commisison under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution, to inquire into the events and associated violence that occurred during the by-election.

Receiving the report, President Akufo-Addo said the findings and recommendations would be given the needed attention.

The President expressed his appreciation to the members of the commission for their willingness to take up the "difficult assignment", and thanked them for bringing it to a conclusion within the allotted time.

"Government will study the contents, findings and recommendations of the report, and, in accordance with article 280 of the Constitution, will ensure that the relevant decisions taken on the report are communicated to the general public."

“The findings and the recommendations of the report will be given the greatest possible attention by me and my government.”

President Akufo-Addo said government has the responsibility to ensure the maintenance of law and order in our country.

He was of the view that the findings and recommendations will help the government in weaning the nation from elections related violence in the country.

The commission was tasked with unravelling the circumstances surrounding the Ayawaso West Wuogon by election violence.

The Commission was expected to among others, identify persons responsible for the violence and recommend sanctions where appropriate.

Presenting the report to President Akufo-Addo, Justice Emile Short said the commission has delivered on its mandate,” the depth of our report will convince you, your excellency of the fact that all necessary grounds have been covered, and I am confident that you will find the findings and recommendation useful in shaping the future”.

He further thanked President Akufo-Addo for the initiative and his commitment to stamp out the evil of electoral violence from Ghana’s body politics.