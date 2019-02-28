fbpx

Police have been 'lethargic' about serious Ayawaso case – Emile Short

BY: Graphic Online
Justice Emile Short
Justice Emile Short has questioned the seriousness the Ghana Police Service has attached to the violence that happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Making the observation on Thursday when he cross-examined Chief Superintendent Kwasi Ofori, who was in charge of police operation during the by-election, Justice Emile Short said the police have been "lethargic" in attaching the seriousness deserving of the situation.

Justice Short is the chairman of the  Commission of Enquiry into the violence that rocked the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31, 2019.

Justice Short wondered why considering the development which saw a crowd reportedly clashing with National Security operatives and leading to the outbreak of violence, the police havee not been able to effectively investigate the issue as of now.

