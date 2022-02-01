Stay focused on building NDC - Dr Duffuor urges aspirants

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has urged members of the NDC aspiring to various positions in the party to stay focused on building the party.
“We should not be fighting. We should stand united and focus on building the party so that any leader who wins can bring victory to the party in 2024,” he stated.Follow @Graphicgh
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Dr Duffuor advised all aspirants to avoid the use of abusive words as “insults will neither build our party nor bring us victory to liberate Ghanaians from the current hardship”.
He said the NDC was the only party that could restore hope to suffering Ghanaians, bring social justice and pursue economic policies for the common good.
NDC
Dr Duffuor, who intends to contest the flagbearership of the NDC for the 2024 election, described the NDC as a party for the vulnerable.
According to him, Ghanaians were complaining about the high cost of living and fuel prices.
He said the NDC’s objective was to lift Ghanaians from the poverty and squalor that they had found themselves in.
That, he said, justified why the NDC must stand united and work together to unseat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.
Suffering
Dr Duffuor said the NPP’s agenda to break the eight would mean more suffering for Ghanaians.
He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in 2024 so that the party could rescue Ghanaians from misery.
“Vote for the NDC in 2024 to get your freedom. Vote for the NDC to save Ghanaians, to wipe away your tears and soothe your pain,” he stated.
Dr Duffuor, a former Finance Minister, said all hands must be on deck to stop the NPP’s agenda of breaking the eight at all cost.
He said the economy was currently underperforming and for the NPP to stay in power for four more years would create more problems for ordinary Ghanaians.