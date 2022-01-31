Cut your coat according to your cloth - Asiedu Nketiah counsels gov’t

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says government must align its expenditure with revenue and avoid spending more than it can raise.
He says this is the only way government will see the need to abandon its insistence on foisting the controversial electronic tax (E-levy) on Ghanaians who have roundly rejected it.Follow @Graphicgh
Asiedu Nketiah who was speaking at a forum organised by the National Democratic Congress to mark the 3rd anniversary of the violence that attended the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election of 31st January, 2019, said the government’s insistence on pushing the E-levy tax through for parliamentary approval is buoyed by its determination to continue with profligate spending.
According to him, it beats the imagination that anyone would enter into any shop, gather a number of items the individual desires to purchase and even after realizing he has not enough funds to pay for the selected items, will insist on keeping the items and hope that someone else would pay for them.
Asiedu Nketiah said government needs to reduce the number of ministers and appointees, retrieve stolen public funds from ministers if they cannot be arrested, and reconsider the mode of international travels as measures to live within its means.