Brawl in Parliament: Methodist Bishop asks MPs to set good examples

The Bishop of the Wenchi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Right Reverend Alfred Appiah Andam, has expressed concern about the recent brawl in Parliament and called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to set good examples for the youth to emulate.
"It is unfortunate that our MPs have resorted to using their fists to settle their differences. This will send wrong signals to the youth and let them think that it is right to use their fists to settle scores," he stated.
Rt Rev. Andam, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 2022 Camp Meeting of the Diocese in Techiman last Sunday, said, "If this is what we are witnessing in Parliament, then we have a long journey to cover."
The three-day camp meeting which was attended by about 2,000 members from the 14 circuits of the dioceses located in the Bono and Bono East regions, was held on the theme: “Living a transformed life in Jesus Christ.”
Agree to disagree
Rt Rev. Andam said since MPs were considered as part of the top leaders of the country, they should always bear in mind that people were watching them from all over the country.
"Let us use appropriate means to resolve our differences. We should agree to disagree. It is not a sin for anybody to belong to a political party of his or her choice and hold a different view or opinion," he said.
He stated that with the current composition of Parliament, both sides of the House should build consensus in order to arrive at decisions on issues in the interest of the country.
National interest
"Let us think about the interest of the country first before our parochial, political or personal interests," Rt Rev. Andam stated.
He added that it would be commendable for politicians to endorse good policies that would ensure the development of the country whether they belonged to either the ruling or opposition party.
He said Ghana had come a long way in its political dispensation and it was important for all Ghanaians to forge ahead in unity instead of allowing political differences to be a stumbling block to development.
Prophecies
Preaching on the theme of the meeting, Rt Rev. chastised religious leaders who called themselves prophets for always putting fear in their followers through prophecies.
"It is unfortunate that the actions of these so-called prophets deliberately put fear in people," he stated.
Rt Rev. Andam explained that if those people were real prophets of God, then they should allow God to give them messages for their followers instead of telling them what they themselves wanted for their selfish gains.
Truth
For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Techiman, Mr Benjamin Yaw Gyarko, thanked the Methodist Church for how it had provided social services alongside the preaching of the gospel at all corners of the country.
He, however, advised Christians to hold on to the truth not only in the church but in their social and political lives.
Mr Gyarko said it was unfortunate that notwithstanding the numerous good policies being implemented by the government, people were peddling lies to throw dust in the eyes of the populace.
Mr Gyarko, therefore, urged Christians to always stand by the truth and give commendation or point out faults whenever necessary.