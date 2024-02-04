Sammy Gyamfi hits back: Challenges Kofi Bentil's plea for Ghanaians to give Bawumia a fair hearing

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 04 - 2024 , 14:27

In a social media post, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a strong stance against Kofi Bentil's call for Ghanaians to lend an ear to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's upcoming lecture on February 7, 2024.

Mr. Gyamfi dismissed Mr. Bentil's plea, reminding him that Ghanaians had already given Bawumia a significant hearing in 2016 when the Vice President held numerous lectures to discuss economic issues.

Mr. Gyamfi asserted that Dr. Bawumia's eloquence and rhetoric during those times had earned him the trust of Ghanaians to manage the country's economy.

However, he argued that now, when Dr. Bawumia is the chairman of the Economic Management Team, action is required, not more lectures. He accused Dr. Bawumia of overseeing the total destruction of the economy and emphasized the need for practical solutions.

Responding to Mr. Bentil's assertion that Bawumia has only been an advisor to the government, Mr. Gyamfi pointed out instances where Dr. Bawumia received credit for various initiatives, including Agenda 111, the Drone delivery system, and digitalization efforts.

Mr. Gyamfi challenged the logic behind Mr. Bentil's argument and questioned why President Akufo-Addo had praised Dr. Bawumia's "stellar leadership" in the Economic Management Team during the 2018 State of the Nation Address.

He further accused Dr. Bawumia of being responsible for the current economic challenges facing Ghanaians and urged Mr. Bentil to accept this truth. He concluded by suggesting that Mr. Bentil's agenda to promote Dr. Bawumia is "dead on arrival" and called for a different approach.

Read the entire post below;

Dear Kofi Bentil,



I just read your write-up calling on Ghanaians to give Bawumia a hearing, ahead of his needless and useless lecture, scheduled for 7th February.



Kofi Bentil Dear Kofi Bentil,

I just read your write-up calling on Ghanaians to give Bawumia a hearing, ahead of his needless and useless lecture, scheduled for 7th February. For your information, Ghanaians gave Bawumia ample hearing in 2016, when he held countless lectures and fora, to propound lofty but deceptive economic rhetorics. Ateach of those lectures, Bawumia diagnosed the challenges of Ghana’s economy and proceeded to fix our problems rhetorically. Ghanaians were so much in awe of Bawumia’s "charm" and "wizardry" that they trusted him to manage Ghana’s economy. Need I remind you, that at a time when Bawumia as chairman of the Economic Management Team, has supervised the total destruction of the economy, what is required of him, is ACTION and not lectures? This is trite and you of all people should know that. As for your claim that Bawumia has only been an advisor to the failed Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, even President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia himself will disagree with you on that. If that were so, why do you and other NPP surrogates continue to give Bawumia credit for the Agenda 111 initiative, the Drone delivery system, government’s so-called digitalization initiatives, among others? Can you tell us why President Akufo-Addo in his 2018 SONA, lauded Bawumia’s “stellar leadership” of the Economic Management Team, and credited him for what he described as positive economic results at the time? If the logic of your argument is to be accepted, then on what basis did Bawumia in opposition, pose 170 questions to then Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur? What do you take Ghanaians for Mr. Bentil? Some zombies? It is a fact that your new Boss Bawumia, is responsible for the unprecedented economic mess Ghanaians are currently faced with. No amount of political subterfuge can change this fact. Accept this truth and spare yourself the ordeal of trying to whitewash a failed and discredited economic messiah, who has proven to be hopelessly empty and pathetically dishonest.

This agenda of yours is dead on arrival (“yaamutu”), try another one please.