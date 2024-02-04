NPP's Valentino Nii Noi Nortey vows for transformational change in Klottey Korle

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 04 - 2024 , 16:08

During a campaign meeting at the Kama Conference Centre in Labone on February 1, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, promised positive change if elected.

He addressed the argument that MPs shouldn't solely shoulder responsibility for development, emphasizing "appropriate spending and uniting the community" as his key goals. He described his vision as long-term and committed, stating, "I don't want to be a one-term MP... I see myself serving the entire constituency, and I assure you, a significant positive change is coming to Klottey Korle."

Rather than engaging in "flamboyant spending" on campaigns, Mr. Nortey pledged to prioritize solving local problems. "We must divert funds from excessive campaign logistics towards addressing the real issues facing our people," he declared.

He contested the notion that MPs are not responsible for development, arguing, "It's untrue that MPs don't contribute to development. An MP should be attuned to the community's needs, advocate for solutions, and take steps to address them." He cited persistent advocacy in parliament and utilizing the MP's Common Fund as effective tools for progress.