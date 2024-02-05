NPP constitutes reconciliation committees

Samuel Duodu Politics Feb - 05 - 2024 , 05:50

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted regional reconciliation committees to foster unity and reconciliation within the party.

The formation of these committees follows the conclusion of the party’s internal elections that ended last Saturday with the elections of its parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) for the 2024 general election.

The party began its reorganisation towards the 2024 polls with its internal elections from the polling stations through the constituency, regional and national levels in 2022.

That was followed by the flag bearer election and the parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has no MPs often referred to as orphan constituencies in 2023 and concluded with the selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies the party has MPs on January 27, 2024.

Through these internal elections, some issues might have a way of affecting party cohesion and unity ahead of the 2024 general election.

It was as a result of these internal party events and activities that the leadership of the party, in consultation with the respective Regional Executive Committees, constituted the regional reconciliation committees to resolve all disagreements to promote unity and oneness ahead of the general election.

A statement

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the committees were tasked with fostering unity and reconciliation within the party in every constituency in their respective regions.

“The committees are further tasked with resolving any issues that have emanated from all party activities or events, including but not limited to polling station elections, constituency elections, regional elections, national elections, presidential elections and parliamentary elections,” it said.

The party expressed its gratitude to the individuals who had offered themselves to serve on the committees.

“We continue to register our gratitude to these esteemed individuals for their willingness to serve in this capacity and contribute to the unity and cohesion of our party,” the statement said.

A list attached to the statement said the 14-member reconciliation committee for the Ashanti Region is chaired by Edward Boateng; the Eastern Region has William Ampem Darko as chairman; the North East, Mahama Dubik; the Oti, Nana Gyenfi; the Greater Accra, Nii Ayikoi Otoo; the Ahafo, George Yaw Boakye, and the Savannah, Dr Clifford Braimah.

The Bono East committee is chaired by Kwame Ampofo Twumasi; the Central, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; the Upper West, Alhaji Abdul Rahaman; the Northern, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam; the Volta, Kofi Dzamesi; the Upper East, Alhaji Farouk Hamza; the Western North, Paul Nkuah Agyepong; the Western, Abuasuakpanyili Numuah Kwaw, and the Bono, Prince Yeboah Marfo.