Hassan Ayariga's APC announces election timetable and national delegates congress in Kumasi

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 04 - 2024 , 14:11

The All People's Congress (APC) officially announced its strategic plans for the upcoming general elections during a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on January 27, 2024.

Chaired by the party's National Chairman and Founder/Leader, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, the NEC of the party in a press release outlined a comprehensive agenda to guide the party's activities leading up to the elections.

The timelines are as follows:

Constituency Elections:

- Nomination Period: February 1, 2024, to February 27, 2024

- Elections: Concurrently held within the nomination period

Regional Executive Elections:

- Nomination Period: February 1, 2024, to February 28, 2024

- Elections: March 2, 2024

National Executive Elections (Congress):

- Nomination Period: February 20, 2024, to March 2, 2024

- Elections: March 8, 2024

The NEC, in a unanimous decision, disclosed that the National Delegates Congress to elect the National Executives and the party's Presidential Candidate would take place in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Furthermore, on March 9, 2024, APC members nationwide are expected to partake in a vibrant procession through the principal streets of Kumasi. The procession will include paying courtesy visits to religious and traditional leaders, along with other stakeholders in Kumasi.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates have been urged to collect their forms from the National Headquarters starting from March 1, 2024. All required fees are to be remitted to the party's designated bank account or mobile money account.

For additional information and inquiries, interested parties can contact Ben Anderson, the National Organizer, through the following contact numbers: 0551519890, 0531284222, 0531320043.

The General Secretary of the APC, Mordecai Thiombiano, signed the press release, expressing confidence in the outlined plan as the party gears up for a crucial electoral season.