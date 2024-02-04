ECOWAS faces tough test as 3 Juntas exit bloc

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Politics Feb - 04 - 2024

The Military Juntas of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, January 28, 2024, following an unresolved impasse between the two parties over military takeovers.

In a joint statement addressed by Niger junta's spokesperson, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, the Juntas cited ECOWAS' deviation from the ideals of the "founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism" as reason for their exit.

It also accused the ECOWAS of failing to assist in their fight against Islamist insurgences and unending insecurity in the subregion; while

"imposing illegal,illegitimate, inhumane, and irresponsible sanctions" on them for taking steps to address the problem.

Exit

In June 2021,Colonel Assimi Goïta deposed President Bah Ndaw in a military coup d' état following a misunderstanding between the

military officer who was then the latter's vice president.

In September 2022,Captain Ibrahim Traoré ceased power from the interim president of Burkina Faso, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba who

was deemed unable to deal with the armed and insecurity situation in the country.

Niger led by Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in July, last year,due to escalating insecurity

in the country.

These military takeovers did not augur well for the ECOWAS leading to tension in the bloc.Since 2020, the ECOWAS has experienced six

successful coup d' états; all of it in former colonies of France (Burkina Faso - 2; Mali - 2,Niger - 1,Guinea - 1).

Analysis

Though Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have rights under the revised ECOWAS treaty 1993 to exit the bloc, it is however, expected to fulfil certain obligations to legalise their exit from the bloc.

Article 91 (1) and (2) of the revised

Treaty stipulates that countries seeking to exit the bloc give a year’s notice.

Meanwhile,the country would be expected to fulfil its obligations until the one-year notice elapses.

While the decisions of the Juntas contravene the treaty,it is a test case to see the resolve and strength of the ECOWAS in enforcing its treaty and handling issues of this nature.It is the first of its kind in the body's 49 years of existence.

The alliance of the three Juntas, coupled with the decision to withdraw from the bloc, was unexpected.

To cut ties with an organisation that seems to have different ideologies,and does not seem to factor your interest is worth quitting.There are no permanent friends or allies in international relations.

External powers

The ECOWAS, as it is today, is somewhat controlled by external powers who fund some of its operations.

This influence brings about conflicting interests.

Quitting the ECOWAS and cutting ties with France is a litmus test to Africa’s quest for gaining economic freedom from Western Powers who do not seek mutual interest.

Also, the image of ECOWAS and the achievement of regional integration may be gravely affected by this development.

The bloc is part of the eight recognised Economic Communities, "The Arab Maghreb Union (UMA), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Community of Sahel–Saharan States (CEN–SAD),East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and

Southern African Development Community (SADC)", considered as the building blocks for the achievement of the wider Africa Economic Community (AEC) established under the Abuja Treaty 1991.

In this instance,the protocol of free movement of persons, goods and services could suffer a setback in the subregion should the three Juntas decide to take their decision to the extreme, as a retaliation for sanctions imposed on them.

However, they may also bear grave consequences, as they are all landlocked states that heavily rely on the seaports of neighbours such

as Ghana,La Côte d'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Senegal and Nigeria predominantly.

Geopolitics

The ECOWAS has been unreliable in addressing the numerous challenges that bedevilled the subregion.

The issues of terrorism and jihadist groups, autocratic tendencies of some West African leaders,poverty, and unemployment in the region have become the springboard for rampant coup d'états.

Though it is unable to address the main issues leading to the frequent coup d'états, the ECOWAS is always on the defensive and ready to condemn military takeovers and sanction the countries in question.

Following their takeovers, the Juntas have at different times accused France of arming and sponsoring Jihadists and terrorist groups in the Sahel.

The Juntas opined that terrorism in the Sahel was created and sponsored by France.

Burkina Faso,Mali and Niger have cut diplomatic ties with France,by closing down its embassies and sending away its diplomats,and other citizens including the French military deployed in these countries.

Ironically, these three countries have all leaned towards Russia,a power broker and an enemy of France in world geopolitics.

The three countries have departed from the anti-jihadist organisation G5 Sahel,favoured by Western partners.

In January this year, the African Corps, a group linked with Russia's Defence Ministry,deployed 100 servicemen to Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of the country's leader Captain Ibrahim Traore who had already escaped several military coup d'états and the Burkinabes.

A further 200 military officers would be deployed soon to bring the number to 300.