We gave Mahama a chance to be President; we must be fair to Bawumia - Kofi Bentil

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 04 - 2024 , 09:11

In a Facebook post, Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI AFRICA, has called on Ghanaians to grant Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a fair and objective hearing.

Mr. Bentil believes that Dr. Bawumia, who has never held the presidency, deserves the opportunity to showcase his capabilities.

Drawing a parallel with former President John Mahama, Bentil emphasized the importance of fairness in evaluating both candidates.

"Every man deserves a fair hearing," Bentil asserted. "We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!"

Mr. Bentil went on to dissect the role of the Vice President in Ghana. Beyond standing in for the President during absences, he said the Vice President wields limited power. "He is like an advisor," Bentil explained. "There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!"

Highlighting the constitutional landscape, Bentil pointed out that the Minister of Finance holds more sway in managing the country's finances than the Vice President. Additionally, he added that the Economic Management Team (EMT) lacks the authority to implement decisions directly; they merely advise the President, who acts through ministers.

Despite these limitations, Bentil continued, "I trust VP Bawumia. Because he has been the best VP ever. Even under trying circumstances, he has shown himself not corrupt and indeed has been effective in delivering some crucial transformations. "

Mr. Bentil concluded by urging Ghanaians to keep an open mind. "I am entitled like everyone to my belief and choice and I believe he is a better choice," he posted.

"All the rest of us need to do, is give the man a fair hearing. Of course you’re entitled to your choice but you cheat yourself if you close your ears".

See the post below;