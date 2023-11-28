Presidency to Bagbin: Witchcraft Bill was presented yesterday to Jubilee House

CLARIFICATION ON THE STATUS OF THE CRIMINAL OFFENCES

(AMENDMENT) (NO.2) BILL, 2023

The Office of the President has noted recent media reports suggesting that the

President has declined to assent to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill,

2023 (the “Bill”), a legislative measure aimed at amending the Criminal Offences

Act, 1960 (Act 29). Indeed, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, is

reported, on Monday, 27th November, to have “rebuked Akufo-Addo over ‘silence’

on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill”.

It is important to state, at the outset, that the amendment is specifically designed

to outlaw the roles of witch doctors or witch-finders, in addition to prohibiting the

act of declaring, accusing, naming, or labelling an individual as a witch, alongside

other related matters.

Contrary to the claims made in these reports by the Speaker of Parliament and the

Minority Caucus in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo has not remained silent on

the Bill. How could the Speaker of Parliament accuse the President of remaining

silent on the Bill when it was officially presented to him on Monday, 27th November

2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation?

Indeed, the Bill was officially presented to the President for his assent together

with the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum

Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under cover of a letter dated 27th November

2023, with reference PS/CS/112/826. (See attachment).

It is, thus, wholly inaccurate that the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the

President without receiving due attention.

President Akufo-Addo is mindful of Article 106 (7) of the Constitution, which affords

the President seven (7) days to review and give his assent to any Bill presented to

him. In light of this constitutional provision, it is important to note that the

President is still well within the legally stipulated timeframe to make a decision

regarding the Bill. During this period, the President may examine the bill

thoroughly and, if necessary, convey any concerns or suggestions he might have

regarding its contents to Parliament.

The Office of the President assures the public and media that Bills, including this

current Bill, the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, are being

attended to with the utmost respect for constitutional mandates and legislative

processes.