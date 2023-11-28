Presidency to Bagbin: Witchcraft Bill was presented yesterday to Jubilee House
The Office of the President has clarified that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not declined to assent to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, which seeks to outlaw witch doctors and witch-finding practices.
This comes after Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K, Bagbin on Monday, November 27, 2023, expressed displeasure over the President’s alleged silence on the bill.
In a press statement responding to the Speaker's accusation, the Office of the President has explained that the Bill was presented to him on Monday, November 27, 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation.
The bill, a private member’s bill sponsored by Member of Parliament for Madina, is aimed at preventing attacks on alleged witches and prohibit individuals from operating as witch doctors or witch-finders.
The statement from the presidency, signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications explained that the President takes his constitutional duties seriously and will carefully consider the bill before making a decision.
“Contrary to the claims made in these reports by the Speaker of Parliament and the Minority Caucus in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo has not remained silent on the Bill. How could the Speaker of Parliament accuse the President of remaining silent on the Bill when it was officially presented to him on Monday, 27th November 2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation?
“Indeed, the Bill was officially presented to the President for his assent together with the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under cover of a letter dated 27th November 2023, with reference PS/CS/112/826. (See attachment).
“It is, thus, wholly inaccurate that the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the President without receiving due attention.”
CLARIFICATION ON THE STATUS OF THE CRIMINAL OFFENCES
(AMENDMENT) (NO.2) BILL, 2023
The Office of the President has noted recent media reports suggesting that the
President has declined to assent to the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill,
2023 (the “Bill”), a legislative measure aimed at amending the Criminal Offences
Act, 1960 (Act 29). Indeed, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, is
reported, on Monday, 27th November, to have “rebuked Akufo-Addo over ‘silence’
on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill”.
It is important to state, at the outset, that the amendment is specifically designed
to outlaw the roles of witch doctors or witch-finders, in addition to prohibiting the
act of declaring, accusing, naming, or labelling an individual as a witch, alongside
other related matters.
Contrary to the claims made in these reports by the Speaker of Parliament and the
Minority Caucus in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo has not remained silent on
the Bill. How could the Speaker of Parliament accuse the President of remaining
silent on the Bill when it was officially presented to him on Monday, 27th November
2023, the same day the Speaker made the accusation?
Indeed, the Bill was officially presented to the President for his assent together
with the Wildlife Resources Management Bill, 2023 and National Petroleum
Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, under cover of a letter dated 27th November
2023, with reference PS/CS/112/826. (See attachment).
It is, thus, wholly inaccurate that the Bill has been sitting on the desk of the
President without receiving due attention.
President Akufo-Addo is mindful of Article 106 (7) of the Constitution, which affords
the President seven (7) days to review and give his assent to any Bill presented to
him. In light of this constitutional provision, it is important to note that the
President is still well within the legally stipulated timeframe to make a decision
regarding the Bill. During this period, the President may examine the bill
thoroughly and, if necessary, convey any concerns or suggestions he might have
regarding its contents to Parliament.
The Office of the President assures the public and media that Bills, including this
current Bill, the Criminal Offences (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2023, are being
attended to with the utmost respect for constitutional mandates and legislative
processes.