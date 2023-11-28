Mahama fires back at Prez. Akufo-Addo over criticism of NDC youth's machete display

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo's criticism of National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth brandishing machetes at Mahama's office.

President Akufo-Addo condemned the actions, stating that such behaviour has no place in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mahama labelled President Akufo-Addo a hypocrite for not addressing the deaths of eight Ghanaians during the 2020 general elections.

Mahama referenced the violence at Ayawaso West Wuogon and accused the president of lacking sympathy for those who lost their lives in state-sponsored violence.

"This is a bit rich, coming from a President who superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon and has not had a word of sympathy for the families of our 8 compatriots who died from state-sponsored violence in the 2020 elections."

Meanwhile, the NDC clarified that the machetes in the hands of party youths around Mahama's office were not intended for malicious purposes but were tools for a cleanup exercise.

The NDC's Deputy National Communications Officer, Malik Basintale urged the president to focus on condemning instances of violence during the 2020 elections.