Women empowerment my priority — Gyan Cudjoe

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 28 - 2023 , 08:10

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has said she will focus on women empowerment through financial literacy when voted for as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 2024 general election.

She further indicated her readiness to use her influence and lobbying skills to attract investors, businesses, and development to the area.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic last Friday, Ms Gyan Cudjoe explained that promoting financial literacy among women was essential for their personal growth, economic stability, and the overall development of communities and nations.

Roads

Ms Gyan Cudjoe said when voted into office, she would help to improve the road network in the Amenfi Central constituency, pointing out that a well-designed road network was critical for the efficient movement of people, goods, and services within an area, particularly an area like hers, which contributed so much to the national kitty.

She expressed the concern that the Amenfi Central, as a gold-rich constituency, had many terrible roads, a situation, she noted, had contributed to the underdevelopment of the area and was also scaring away investors.

For her, when the road network in the constituency was improved, it would attract more investment to the area as business owners would be able to easily connect to their businesses.

Job creation

Ms Gyan Cudjoe said she would also embark on aggressive initiatives to help create jobs in the constituency, pointing out that currently, she had opened a block factory, which had employed 40 people directly.

She noted that unemployment remained a major challenge in the country and needed pragmatic policies such as the 24-hour economy as proposed by the leader of the NDC, former President John Dramani Mahama, to help address the situation.

She, for instance, observed that when agriculture was given the needed attention in her area and other places, it could provide vast job creation avenues for people.

She said she had spoken to some foreign investors in Hungary—AgroFeed— who had agreed to train farmers in her constituency when elected as MP.

Education/projects

Ms Gyan Cudjoe also pledged to enhance education in her constituency, particularly to assist brilliant needy students to pursue higher education.

She said, currently, she had provided financial support for a number of her constituents to pursue higher education, encouraging students in her area to prioritise their education.

Concerning health care, she said, she would construct at least three CHPS compounds, community durbar centres, and school blocks in her constituency before the 2024 election.

“I want Amenfi Central to develop like other constituencies in the country,” she stated.

To enable her constituents to access her, Ms Gyan Cudjoe said she would create an office in her constituency to enable her people to easily get her, pledging that she would commit all her four-year salary to the development of the area.