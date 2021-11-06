PHOTOS: Kojo Bonsu feasts with children at Osu Children's Home to mark birthday

Former GOIL Managing Director (MD) and former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss, Kojo Bonsu today (November 6, 2021) spent time to feast with the children at Osu Children's Home ahead of his birthday celebration tomorrow (November 7, 2021).
During his interaction with the children, Mr Bonsu said although the children were orphans today, they were special children who possessed endless potential needed for the development of Ghana in the future. He predicted that some future leaders of the country would emerge from the orphanage in the near future.
Mr Bonsu stated that he deemed it an obligation to put smiles on the faces of residents of the orphanage by giving his widow's mite to them multiple times annually.
As part of the visit, he also donated several food items, assorted drinks, toiletries and stationery to help in the upkeep of the orphanage.
He personally shared and ate lunch with the children, moderated a dancing competition and prayed for the divine blessings upon their lives.