Phillip Atta Basoah: NPP mourns death of Kumawu MP, flags to fly at half-mast at party offices

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 28 - 2023 , 15:48

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has offered condolences to the family of Phillip Atta Basoah, Member of Parliament for Kumawu, and the people of Kumawu following the lawmaker's passing at the age of 54 on March 28, 2023.

The sad event occurred just a week after the demise of another party stalwart Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Mr. Basoah was a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and also worked as a tutor at the Agogo State College before entering parliament.

The NPP in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Koduah Frimpong paid tribute to his contributions to the party, his constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament.

Due to his vast legislative experience, Mr. Basoah was appointed Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprise Committee of Parliament, as well as serving as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee and the Committee on Selection.

The party has ordered that all its offices' flags throughout the country fly at half-mast for the next seven days as a mark of respect for the late lawmaker.

