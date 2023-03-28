President Akufo-Addo expresses shock at the death of Kumawu MP

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics

President Akufo-Addo has described as shocking the news of the passing of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumawu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoa.

Mr Basoah died on Monday, March 27 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he has been on admission for a serious ailment.

His death was confirmed by the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Philip was born on November 18, 1969. He hails from Kumawu in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

In a post on social media, President Akufo-Addo said "I have been shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Hon Philip Basoa."

He said the late MP was devoted politician who served his nation and party well, saying "I had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoa quite well, and, in that time, he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart."

He has therefore extended his condolences to the family of the late MP and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP) fraternity.

Below is President Akufo-Addo's post

I have been shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of the Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Hon Philip Basoa. All of us in the NPP were hopeful his health condition would take a turn for the better, but, alas, our ways are not God’s ways, neither are our thoughts.

I had the opportunity of knowing Hon. Basoa quite well, and, in that time, he proved to be a devoted adherent of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, who never wavered in the belief that the NPP was the only political party that had the welfare of the country at heart. Indeed, he comes from a family with a long history of public service not only to the people of Kumawu, but also to Mother Ghana. He will be missed by all those who knew and met him.

I extend my sincere condolences to his widow and children, to the Chairman and members of the NPP, and to the Chiefs and people of Kumawu, whom he so faithfully represented right till the very end.

May his soul rest in perfect peace until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!