NPP will break 8-year governance cycle — Dr Bawumia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Maclean Kwofi & Haruna Yussif Wunpin Politics Apr - 11 - 2023 , 07:10

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that it is possible for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to break the eight-year governance cycle in the 2024 elections.

He explained that comparatively, the NPP government had a better track record compared to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of job creation, road infrastructure and education among other sectors.

Dr Bawumia made the comment at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region last Saturday at the end of the party’s mega health walk exercise held during this year’s Easter celebration at the Kwahu enclave in the Eastern Region.

Hundreds of the governing NPP supporters took part in the exercise.

Key members

Some bigwigs of the party, who joined the walk included the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua; Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh; Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong and the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

The others are Deputy Minister for Tourism, Mark Okraku-Mantey; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman; and the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr.

NPP achievements

The Vice-President said in terms of education and road infrastructure, the party had achieved more than any government under the Fourth Republic.

Dr Bawumia also challenged the NDC to point out one transformational project that the party did during its tenure in office.

On job creation, he explained that the opposition NDC only created unemployment when it governed the country for eight years—2009 to 2016.

The Vice-President further stated that the NPP had created 2.1 million jobs since assuming power in January 2017, and that out of the 2.1 million jobs, about 975,000 people were employed in the private sector while the remaining 1.2 million got jobs in the public sector.

He said it was during the era of the NDC that university graduates formed the graduate unemployment association, a situation he said was an embarrassment to the NDC administration.

“They were not creating jobs. They were creating unemployment,” he said, adding that in spite of the current economic challenges facing the country, the party was working assiduously to turn things around.

Dr Bawumia, who is also a flag bearer hopeful of the NPP, further expressed the hope that the country’s economy would bounce back to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Capable candidates

The NPP General Secretary, Mr Kodua, who also addressed the party members, said any candidate that the party would present would be able to beat John Mahama if he was elected as the flag bearer of the NDC.

"NPP is one family with a common destiny so we respect each other’s views,” he said, urging the party members to desist from doing things that would cause the party not to break the eight.

For his part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, asked the party members to work together to ensure that the NPP breaks the eight in the 2024 general election.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the party, Jeff Konadu, said the governing NPP had done a lot to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians, hence it would be wrong if some people claimed they had not seen anything.

Mr Annor-Dompreh, who is also the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said Dr Bawumia was a blessing to the country.