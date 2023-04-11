IDEG urges Prez Akufo-Addo to address Bryan Acheampong's controversial comment

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, has urged President Akufo-Addo to address the recent controversial comment made by Abetifi MP Bryan Acheampong.

Mr Acheampong had stated that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will not hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress and will use whatever means necessary to remain in power.

“NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men![He screamed to emphasize]. It will never happen that we the NPP will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC. It will never happen! We will make sure NPP remain in government at all cost”. - Bryan Acheampong

This comment has sparked tensions, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) calling for Mr Acheampong's arrest, and the National Organizer of the NPP endorsing the comment.

Dr Akwetey also expressed support for Mr Acheampong to be publicly questioned due to the nature of his comment and status in society, stating that this would serve as a caution to others.

The Institute for Democratic Governance director believes that it is vital for the President to clarify his stance on the matter to prevent the situation from escalating further.

“But finally, I think the person to speak is the President on this matter and his ability to dismiss it as not his policy is extremely important,” he said in an interview with Joy FM.

“Given that he is a minister and he is a member of parliament and he makes these statements, it cannot be taken lightly and given the precedent or antecedent and that is why I endorse the point that the police ought to invite him for interrogation,” he explained.