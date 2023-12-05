NPP Orphan Constituency Primaries: VP Bawumia calls for unity to ensure victory

Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged contestants in the recent NPP Parliamentary primaries for "orphan constituencies" to unite and present a united front for next year's elections.

The NPP held primaries over the weekend in constituencies where they don't hold parliamentary seats. Many contests were close, raising concerns about potential division.

Addressing NPP Bono East Regional stakeholders in Takyiman on December 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that while only one person can win, unity is crucial for victory.

"By the nature of elections, only one person will emerge victorious," Dr. Bawumia said. "Just as with the flagbearership contest, only one person emerged winner from many good people."

"To win, we need unity across the board, from polling station level to national. Once we are united, we will win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections."

Emphasizing his call for unity, Dr. Bawumia pointed out that he has been reaching out to those he contested the NPP flagbearership with. He believes everyone has a role to play in making the party stronger.

"The election in 2024 is as much about our internal unity as it is with our battle with the NDC," he said. "That's why I'm trying to make sure I bring all those who contested with me together."

"We want to bring them in. I am not somebody who will say you did not support me so I am not going to talk to you. I'm so happy we have many people who think about the party more than themselves."

Former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong reiterated the call for unity, emphasizing its importance for the party's success.

He acknowledged the will of the people in the recent primaries, stating, "the voice of the people is where there is the Lord's blessing."

He commended Dr. Bawumia for his humility and urged party members to maintain the spirit of unity and volunteerism to assist Dr. Bawumia in leading them to victory in 2024.

Dr. Bawumia's delegation included National Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim, former General Secretary Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, and former Suhum MP Fred Opare Ansah.