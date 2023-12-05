VP Bawumia urges NPP stakeholders to build stronger party for future generations

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 09:22

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, addressed NPP stakeholders in Wa on December 4, 2023, emphasizing the collective responsibility to strengthen the party for future generations.

Dr. Bawumia stated that all members, from the flagbearer to polling station executives, have a duty to ensure the NPP's victory in both parliamentary and presidential elections next year. He emphasized, "We are all temporary custodians of the party in our positions, and our goal is to build it stronger and hand it over to the next generation."

He identified unity as a key factor in achieving this goal, stating, "The election in 2024 is as much about our internal unity as it is with our battle with the NDC. We want to bring everyone together because everyone who wants to lead this party has something valuable to offer."

Dr. Bawumia also encouraged unity among winners and losers of the NPP's recent parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies. He reminded them, "By the nature of elections, only one person emerges as the winner. To win both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections, we need unity across all levels, from polling stations to national. The NPP is the natural governing majority in Ghana, based on data."

Dr. Bawumia's delegation included the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; former General Secretary, Kwabena Adjei Agyapong; former MP for Suhum, Fred Opare Ansah; and others.