Alan does not intend to 'disrupt' NPP presidential votes - Ohene Ntow

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 18:03

A member of the Movement for Change, Nana Ohene Ntow, has reacted to claims that it was the intention of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to disrupt votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), hence his formation of the 'butterfly' Movement for Change for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

For Ohene Ntow, all those making such allegations were ignorant of the real intentions of Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen resigned from the NPP in September 2023 and stated he was no longer interested in being a member of the NPP.

He subsequently introduced the Movement for Change with the butterfly as its symbol announced that he will be contesting the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

Since then some have said Alan was not really interested in winning a presidential election but was just aiming at disrupting votes for the NPP.

But speaking on the "Ekosii Sen" radio programme on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday [December 5, 2023], Nana Ohene Ntow said if it was just the intention of Mr Kyerematen to disrupt the voting pattern, he wouldn't have wasted his energy forming the Movement for Change and also embarking activism to canvass support for his presidential bid.

He was of the view that Alan Kyerematen remains the best option for Ghana in the upcoming 2024 presidential election considering his his track record as a Trade Minister.

He said he played a key role in the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the ultimate establishment of the AfCFTA headquarters in Ghana.