Haruna Iddrisu calls for Parliamentary probe into Ghana's delegation size at COP28

GraphicOnline Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 08:04

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has urged Parliament to investigate claims of the Ghanaian government registering more than 600 delegates for the current Conference of Parties (COP28).

According to data from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ghana's delegation to COP28 in Dubai has surged from 350 last year to 618.

The delegation comprises 95 individuals on the official parties list, with an additional 523 on the party overflow list.

Addressing the Parliament on Monday, December 4, 2023, the former Minority Leader expressed concerns about the financial implications of such a sizable delegation on the state's resources.

"Mr. Speaker, with this economic distress, how can Ghana lead a delegation of 618 persons? Are we shouldering the economic gain and hardship of the Ghanaian? And Mr. Speaker, I see a delegation of the President here at COP28… I am demanding that a committee looks at this," he emphasized.