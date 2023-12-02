COP 28: See the full list of Ghana's registered delegates

GraphicOnline Dec - 02 - 2023 , 18:02

Ghana registered 618 delegates for the 28th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Dubai, representing an increase in its delegation size compared to the previous year.

At COP 27 in Egypt, Ghana presented a delegation of 350, comprising both state and non-state actors, some of whom were funded by development partners.

This year, according to data released by the UNFCCC, Ghana's delegation has increased to 618.

The delegation consists of 95 persons on the official "parties" list and an additional 523 on the "party overflow" list.

It is essential to note that some countries allocate party badges to NGOs, potentially inflating the official delegation size.

These numbers are provisional and based on registered participants; the final figures, considering those collecting physical badges at the venue, will be released by the UNFCCC after the summit concludes.

COP 28 slated from November 30 to December 12 is set to be a historic event, with a record-breaking number of delegates in attendance. The provisional total for this year's summit suggests that 97,372 individuals have registered to attend in person, almost twice the number that attended COP 27 in Egypt.

Additionally, for the first time in COP history, all delegates have been named in the participant lists, including "host country guests" from the UAE and 3,000 "virtual-only" participants.

Unsurprisingly, the host country, the UAE, boasts the largest-ever registered delegation of any country, with 4,409 badges. Brazil follows with 3,081, and China and Nigeria are tied at 1,411 badges each.

The participant lists, presented in spreadsheet format for the first time by the UNFCCC, highlight the growing trend of increasing participation in climate COPs. Last year's COP 27 in Egypt drew almost 50,000 delegates, indicating a steady rise in attendance since the peak of COP 21 in Paris in 2015.

See Ghana's list of delegates below;