Ken Attafuah's nephew jailed for misconduct in Ghana card registration process

GraphicOnline Dec - 03 - 2023 , 10:04

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced the conviction of an Assistant Technical Enrolment Officer (ATEO) for misconduct leading to the registration of an unqualified applicant.

George Kwame Essien, an ATEO at the NIA's Walewale District Office in the North East Region, was found guilty of forging NIA documents and registering an individual named Amadu Seeta, who did not meet the necessary registration requirements.

Seeta, who is currently at large, reportedly received an ECOWAS Identity Card through Essien's fraudulent actions. The investigation revealed that Essien forged NIA Form One and an Oath of Identity Form belonging to Braimah Seini to facilitate Seeta's registration.

Essien pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment on count two (Forgery of Document) and six months each on counts 1 (Abetment of Crime), 3 (Causing an Unauthorized Interference with Electronic Records), and 4 (Causing an Unauthorized Modification of Information). The sentences will run concurrently.

Essien, the nephew of the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah has been handed over to the Tamale Prisons Authority to serve his sentence. A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of Amadu Seeta, who is still at large.

In a statement, the NIA emphasized that violations of the law and NIA's Standard Operating Procedures will not be tolerated. The Authority remains committed to upholding the rule of law and promoting integrity, patriotism, and decency in the workplace.