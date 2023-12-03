How NIA Exec Sec Ken Attafuah caused the arrest of his nephew involved in Ghana card misconduct

Kweku Zurek Dec - 03 - 2023 , 10:10

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has revealed how he played a role in the arrest and conviction of his nephew, George Kwame Essien, an Assistant Technical Enrollment Officer at NIA's Walewale Office.

In a Facebook post, Professor Attafuah detailed the events leading to Essien's arrest and conviction for misconduct, including bribery, registration of an ineligible foreigner, and forging documents.

According to Professor Attafuah, he received allegations of Essien's misconduct and dispatched a team of investigators to Walewale to investigate. Upon Essien's arrest, he pleaded with his uncle for forgiveness and intervention, promising not to repeat his actions.

However, Professor Attafuah refused to intervene, stating that Essien's actions had undermined the integrity of the National Identification System (NIS) Project and brought the NIA into disrepute.

Essien was subsequently charged with abetment of crime, forgery of documents, causing unauthorized interference with electronic records, and causing unauthorized modification of information. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment on count 2 and six months each on counts 1, 3, and 4.

Professor Attafuah used the incident to underscore NIA's commitment to upholding integrity, patriotism, and nationalism, stating that the Authority will not tolerate breaches of its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regardless of who is involved.

He also commended NIA employees who stand up against criminality, impunity, and lawlessness, emphasizing NIA's commitment to honouring and celebrating such individuals.

The conviction of Essien serves as a reminder that no one is above the law, even those with connections to high-ranking officials. Professor Attafuah's actions demonstrate NIA's resolve to maintain the integrity of the NIS and ensure that all NIA employees adhere to the highest ethical standards.

Read the entire Facebook post below;