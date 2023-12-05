Association raises concerns over LI on export, import regulations

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Dec - 05 - 2023 , 05:04

The Ghana Used Clothes Dealers Association has raised concerns over the Legislative Instrument (LI) that seeks to impose restrictions on certain items.

It said, for instance, that the association was worried about the negative implications of requiring a licence from the government for importing used clothing into the country.

"Introducing a licensing system may create financial barriers, disproportionately affecting small and medium-sized business and hindering their participation in the trade.

Licensing

"The licensing process may introduce bureaucratic hurdles, leading to delays in imports and affecting the timely availability of affordable clothing for consumers," it said.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Used Clothing Dealers Association, Edward Atobrah Binkley, said this at a press conference in Accra last Thursday.

He said the association took pride in contributing to the livelihoods of over five million Ghanaians.

Out of the number, he said 2.5 million individuals were directly engaged in the used clothing trade.

Mr Binkley said an additional substantial number was working indirectly in related sectors such as tailoring.

"The proposed restrictions on imports are poised to directly impact the 2.5 million Ghanaians employed in the industry.

Job losses

"This could lead to job losses, diminished wages and a ripple effect on the economic well-being of workers and their families," he emphasised.

Mr Binkley said beyond the direct workforce, the restrictions could disrupt the livelihoods of those in ancillary roles including head porters and tailors who relied on the availability of affordable clothing for their businesses.

He said the association was wary of the potential corruption that might arise with the introduction of a licensing system.

He said the association firmly believed in its capacity to self-regulate the industry, adding that through collaborative efforts and internal mechanism, the association could address concerns relating to standards, quality and ethical practices within the sector.

Approach

"This approach ensures that the industry remains both competitive and socially responsible," he said.

Mr Binkley said the association would continue to seek collaboration with stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament to find a balanced solution that protected the interest of the industry and the nation as a whole.

The association said it remained committed to fostering a thriving and sustainable used clothing industry in the country.

It commended the minority for its stance against the proposed LI, imposing restrictions on certain items.

The LI on Export and Import (Restrictions on Selected Strategic Product) Regulations, 2023, would compel importers of 22 restricted items including poultry, rice, sugar, diapers and animal offals to seek licences from a committee to be set up by the ministe.