Ghana to launch Electric Vehicle policy at COP 28

Chris Nunoo Dec - 01 - 2023 , 20:20

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Saturday launch the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy of Ghana at the Cop 28, Ghana pavilion at the ongoing climate change conference in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The launch of the policy is expected to usher Ghana into joining other countries already into the use of EVs.

In Ghana, the legal framework for vehicle importation is governed by the Ghana Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) (Management Law) PNDCL 330 of 1993 and the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

A new Regulation came into effect in April 2020 (Customs Amendment Act, 2020) which sought to ban the importation of Light Duty Vehicles older than 10 years as well as salvaged vehicles.

To create the enabling environment to drive EV uptake, the Ministry of Transport in 2021 received technical assistance from the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), the implementation arm of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) Technology Mechanism, and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), to conduct studies that will inform the development of a national electric vehicle policy.

The conclusions include baseline conditions, electric vehicle priority, barriers to electric vehicles, and measures to overcome the barriers.

The Revised National Transport Policy (NTP) 2020 supports the promotion of affordable, safe, comfortable, effective, efficient, dependable, and environmentally friendly transport for the movement of goods and services, particularly in urban areas.

The EV policy

The national EV policy is expected to provide market signals and help to decarbonise the transport sector in line with the Ghana National Energy Transition Plan 2022- 2070 and global commitments on climate change.

The vision of the policy is sustainable adoption and utilization of safe and affordable EVs to reduce emissions and improve the well-being of the populace while the mission is to create an enabling environment for the uptake of electric vehicles to reduce emissions and improve the well-being of the citizenry.

Objectives

The policy has eight objectives with accompanying strategies and implementation plan with a clear roadmap.

Some of the key activities in the phase one of the project which spans from 2024-2026 will include, the establishment of the climate change unit. public education and awareness creation and the establishment of the regulatory framework.

The others are, the development of standards and protocols for EVs and charging infrastructure and the development of human capital for the electric vehicles value chain.

The phase two of the project spans from 2027-2035 and has a target of 35 per cent EV penetration rate with some key activities comprising, the procurement of EVs by government institutions with 60 per cent of government car and van fleet to be EVs by 2035.

So far, consultations have been held with various stakeholders to ensure that the concerns and views are adequately addressed to facilitate effective implementation and ownership of the policy among others.

Again, several steering committee meetings have been held to fine-tune the draft policy before it was subjected to the stakeholder consultative engagements in all the regional capitals in Ghana.

Throughout these engagements, very useful inputs and suggestions had been received from a wide range of stakeholders including Regional Administrations, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private sector organizations, professional bodies, transport operators, and academia.

This comprehensive approach was undertaken to ensure that all views and concerns were taken into account in the development of the EV Policy.

The government of Ghana is very optimistic that the implementation of the national EV policy will provide the impetus for accomplishing Ghana’s broad national vision of a “just, free and prosperous nation with high levels of national income and broad based social development”.

Ultimately, the implementation of the policy will demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to fulfilling her pledge to implement measures to contribute to achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement.