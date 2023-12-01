Charity Akortia from Agona West crowned 2023 National Best Farmer 

George Folley and Emmanuel Bonney

A 57-year old woman from the Agona West Municipality in the Central Region has been crowned as the National Best Farmer for 2023.

For her prize, Charity Akortia received a cash prize of GH¢1 million sponsored by the Agriculture Development Bank.

Theophilus Ezenrane Ackah from the Western Region was adjudged the first runner up. 

He took home a high horsepower tractor head, trailer, a set of implements, and a boom sprayer.

His prize was sponsored by the Ghana Exim Bank.

The second runner up award was taken by Augustine Asubonteng from the Ashanti Region.

His prize was an MF tractor head, trailer, and  set of implements. This was sponsored Stanbic Bank.

The awardees were honoured at the 39th National Farmers Day Celebration Awards Night held at the University of Mines and Technology Auditorium at Tarkwa in the Western Region on Friday night (Dec 1).

In a message read on her behalf, Madam Akortia thanked God for the award and pledged to invest the money in her work and other corporate activities/

