NDC to hold Town-Hall meeting in Kumasi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Monday, January 24, 2022 hold Town-Hall meeting in Kumasi.
The programme which is being organised under the auspices of the National Communications Bureau will take place at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at 1PM.Follow @Graphicgh
The NDC in a statement signed by its National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, said the event will be on the theme: “Dissecting Ghana's ailing economy and the obnoxious E-levy policy”.
He said the programme will be attended by the various stakeholder groups and it is opened to the public.