NDC quashes Kwesi Dawood's suspension

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says its Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has overturned the suspension of its Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood.
The Central Regional Executive Committee of the party had suspended Dawood for alleged incest, however, the Functional Executive Committee says the decision of the regional executives is prejudicial as Mr. Dawood is standing criminal trial in court.
A statement issued by the party said the Functional Executive Committee at a meeting held Wednesday, 13th October, 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood was not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that it also violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution.
The statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level and that Dawood's purported suspension by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party is wrongful and without regard for due process.
"As a law abiding party, we do not and will not condone crime of any form. Neither will we judge an accused person unheard nor presume him guilty until proven innocent. Thus, the Functional Executive Committee will abide by the decision of the Court hearing the matter on the guilt or innocence of the accused person, before we decide on whether or not he should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings of the party.
"The leadership of the party will be meeting with the Central Regional Executive Committee in the coming days to resolve all outstanding issues. We urge all officials and members of the Party in the Central Region, particularly members of the Communication Team to stay focused and work hard with a united sense of purpose towards the Victory 2024 Agenda of the party."