Make inputs for constitutional amendments before Oct. 19 -John Boadu urges NPP members

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu, has urged members of the party to make inputs for amendments of the party’s constitution.
Such inputs, he said, should made in written submissions to that effect in the form of amendment proposals to his office before the deadline of October 19, 2021, per the stipulation in the party constitution.
The NPP constitution, he said, provided in Article 19, that every amendment to the party’s constitution shall be made at the National Annual Delegates Conference so long as notice of such amendment had been submitted in writing to the general secretary not later than two months before the National Annual Delegates Conference.
The 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference of the party is scheduled to take place from December 18-20, 2021 in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.
Western North
Mr Boadu gave the reminder while addressing the Western North Regional annual delegates conference of the party last Monday in Sefwi Wiawso, the Western North regional capital.
The Western North delegates conference was attended by party executive members from all the nine constituencies in the region, as well as Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from the region.
In attendance was Mr Fred Oware, a representative from the Office of Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
It was held on the theme: “Consolidating the gains of 2020 elections — the role of stakeholders”.
Submissions
The Western North Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr William Benjamin Assuah, led the conference to consider and approve the statement of accounts, as well as a statement on the state of the party presented by the Regional Treasurer, Mrs Gifty Adu Ankamah and Regional Secretary, Samuel Kofi Abiaw respectively.