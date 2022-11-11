NDC Eastern Region Youth, Women Organiser elections: Misunderstanding halts voting for 15 minutes

A misunderstanding between two aspiring members for the position of the Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) brought voting to a halt for about 15 minutes on Friday.
The candidates are Richard Etornam Nyarko and Emmanuel Okai Mintah.
NDC members on Friday were electing a Regional Youth Organiser and a Women's Organiser at Nsawam-Adoagyiri.
The bone of contention was about a lady who claimed she was a delegate and was supposed to vote at the centre but was objected by the other candidate, Mr Nyarko and that brought voting to a halt for about 15 minutes.
Mr Smith therefore urged aspirants and their supporters to respect the rules governing the conduct of the elections to ensure peace.
The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, John Owusu Amankrah also asked all aspirants as well as the delegates to see each other as brothers and sisters to move the party agenda forward.
According to him, the NDC’s main objective was to beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 polls to bring economic relief to Ghanaians.